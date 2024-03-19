Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.81M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.41% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -56.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 65.33% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting -7.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HYLN stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 17.63%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have moved 84.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.