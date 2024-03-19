How Will Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Perform In Months To Come?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 10.34% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -981.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 29.73% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting 10.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TNXP stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares have moved -8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.