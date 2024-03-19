How Will Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Perform In Months To Come?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 10.34% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -981.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 29.73% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information
Sporting 10.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TNXP stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares have moved -8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.10% and 58.50% for the next quarter.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.83 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
TNXP Dividends
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.61% with a share float percentage of 28.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.77 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 5.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $42117.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.