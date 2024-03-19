How Will PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) Perform In Months To Come?

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.86M, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 7.99% during that session. The PWFL stock price is -6.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 58.16% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.82K shares.

Sporting 7.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PWFL stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, PowerFleet Inc shares have moved 14.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) have changed 26.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 34.16.

PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PowerFleet Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 85.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 146.43%, compared to -4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 310.37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PWFL Dividends

PowerFleet Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.53% with a share float percentage of 89.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PowerFleet Inc having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.05 million shares worth more than $15.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 13.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lynrock Lake LP, with the holding of over 3.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.81 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $4.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $2.73 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.