How Will Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Perform In Months To Come?

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.18M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 14.73% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -1395.83% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information
Sporting 14.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRTX stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 66.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed 32.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 28.47% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.44% over the past 5 years.
GRTX Dividends
Galera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.81% with a share float percentage of 36.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $9.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 7.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $3.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.