How Will Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) Perform In Months To Come?

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.18M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 14.73% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -1395.83% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting 14.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRTX stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 66.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed 32.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.