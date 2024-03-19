How Is The Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.72M, closed the recent trade at $15.08 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 22.80% during that session. The SPIR stock price is 5.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 81.43% above the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.67K shares.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Sporting 22.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPIR stock price touched $15.08 or saw a rise of 22.27%. Year-to-date, Spire Global Inc shares have moved 92.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) have changed 28.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.