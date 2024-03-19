How Is The Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.72M, closed the recent trade at $15.08 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 22.80% during that session. The SPIR stock price is 5.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 81.43% above the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.67K shares.
Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information
Sporting 22.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPIR stock price touched $15.08 or saw a rise of 22.27%. Year-to-date, Spire Global Inc shares have moved 92.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) have changed 28.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.
Spire Global Inc (SPIR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Spire Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 183.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.93%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.60% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $24.17 million and $26.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.40% for the current quarter and 36.90% for the next.
SPIR Dividends
Spire Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.58% with a share float percentage of 25.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spire Global Inc having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 0.91 million shares worth more than $13.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Deer Management Co. LLC held 4.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.42 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $5.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $3.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.