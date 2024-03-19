How Is The Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.38M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The CDMO stock price is -218.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.05 and 38.33% above the 52-week low of $4.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDMO stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Avid Bioservices Inc shares have moved 1.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have changed -14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.