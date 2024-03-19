How Is Mullen Automotive Inc.(NASDAQ: MULN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.63M, closed the recent trade at $4.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -9.38% during that session. The MULN stock price is -74467.31% off its 52-week high price of $3489.75 and -9.62% below the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.
Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information
Sporting -9.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MULN stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 30.04%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc shares have moved -67.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -48.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.
Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -92.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.
MULN Dividends
Mullen Automotive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.71% with a share float percentage of 11.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mullen Automotive Inc having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.19% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 98891.0 shares of worth $95855.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.