How Is Mullen Automotive Inc.(NASDAQ: MULN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.63M, closed the recent trade at $4.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -9.38% during that session. The MULN stock price is -74467.31% off its 52-week high price of $3489.75 and -9.62% below the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting -9.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MULN stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 30.04%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc shares have moved -67.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -48.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.