How Is Frontier Group Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: ULCC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63B, closed the last trade at $7.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -45.19% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 56.18% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ULCC stock price touched $7.28 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have moved 33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed -5.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.