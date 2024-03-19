Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 17.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 19.99% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -211.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 28.26% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.91K shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 19.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOTH stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 17.37%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -4.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 76360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.