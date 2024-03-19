Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 17.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 19.99% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -211.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 28.26% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.91K shares.
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information
Sporting 19.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOTH stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 17.37%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -4.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 76360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.42%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.20% and 38.60% for the next quarter.
HOTH Dividends
Hoth Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 31 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.07% with a share float percentage of 7.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38804.0 shares worth more than $52773.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.89% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23501.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31961.0 and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 38804.0 shares of worth $52773.0 while later fund manager owns 17263.0 shares of worth $23477.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.