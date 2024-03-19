Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $7.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The ACDC stock price is -96.42% off its 52-week high price of $15.36 and 17.39% above the 52-week low of $6.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.05K shares.

Sporting -1.26% in the red in last session, when the ACDC stock price touched $7.82 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, ProFrac Holding Corp shares have moved -7.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) have changed 6.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProFrac Holding Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.85%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -96.10% and -94.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $489.1 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $589.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $794.1 million and $893.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -38.40% for the current quarter and -34.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 335.26% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.20%.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.08% with a share float percentage of 86.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProFrac Holding Corp having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, LP with over 3.33 million shares worth more than $37.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Crestview Partners III GP, LP held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.17 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $7.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $6.97 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.