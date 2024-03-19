Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 8.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The BB stock price is -116.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 3.77% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.25 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting -7.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BB stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved -25.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -7.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.72.