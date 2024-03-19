Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Auddia Inc (AUUD)

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26M, closed the recent trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.37% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -1294.93% off its 52-week high price of $38.50 and 26.81% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.26K shares.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information
Sporting 3.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUUD stock price touched $2.76 or saw a rise of 20.69%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc shares have moved -55.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed -47.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 23120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
AUUD Dividends
Auddia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.56% with a share float percentage of 18.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auddia Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. with over 7331.0 shares worth more than $21698.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. held 0.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6182.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18297.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6182.0 shares of worth $18297.0 while later fund manager owns 3531.0 shares of worth $10451.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.