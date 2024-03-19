Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Auddia Inc (AUUD)

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26M, closed the recent trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.37% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -1294.93% off its 52-week high price of $38.50 and 26.81% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.26K shares.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Sporting 3.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUUD stock price touched $2.76 or saw a rise of 20.69%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc shares have moved -55.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed -47.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 23120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.