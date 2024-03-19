Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Is Up 12.71%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.27M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.71% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -1337.21% off its 52-week high price of $12.36 and 44.19% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 million shares.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Sporting 12.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRRR stock price touched $0.86. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have moved 59.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.