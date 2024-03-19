Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Is Up 12.71%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.27M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.71% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -1337.21% off its 52-week high price of $12.36 and 44.19% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 million shares.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Sporting 12.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRRR stock price touched $0.86. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have moved 59.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.15%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.
GRRR Dividends
Gorilla Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 35.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.68% with a share float percentage of 22.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. held 0.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 65361.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.