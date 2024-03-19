GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the last trade at $6.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -42.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 36.99% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Sporting -4.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GDRX stock price touched $6.57 or saw a rise of 11.81%. Year-to-date, GoodRx Holdings Inc shares have moved -1.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed -2.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.49.