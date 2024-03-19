Gold Resource Corp (GORO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.81M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 8.07% during that session. The GORO stock price is -190.24% off its 52-week high price of $1.19 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 605.37K shares.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Sporting 8.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GORO stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Gold Resource Corp shares have moved 10.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) have changed 56.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.