Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -8.51% during that session. The GETY stock price is -72.94% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 27.7% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 284.82K shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Sporting -8.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GETY stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 18.02%. Year-to-date, Getty Images Holdings Inc shares have moved -9.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.52.