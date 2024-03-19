Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -8.51% during that session. The GETY stock price is -72.94% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 27.7% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 284.82K shares.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information
Sporting -8.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GETY stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 18.02%. Year-to-date, Getty Images Holdings Inc shares have moved -9.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.52.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Getty Images Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.00%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.61 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
GETY Dividends
Getty Images Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 50.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.88% with a share float percentage of 92.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Getty Images Holdings Inc having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Koch Industries, Inc. with over 80.73 million shares worth more than $393.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Koch Industries, Inc. held 20.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 78.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.98 million and represent 19.62% of shares outstanding.