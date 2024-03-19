Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91B, closed the recent trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The YMM stock price is -14.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 25.28% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.12 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YMM stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have changed 11.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.