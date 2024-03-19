Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91B, closed the recent trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The YMM stock price is -14.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 25.28% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.12 million shares.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information
Sporting 0.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YMM stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have changed 11.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.62%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.70%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321.27 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $406.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $247.87 million and $284.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.60% for the current quarter and 42.90% for the next.
YMM Dividends
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.74% with a share float percentage of 50.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 45.86 million shares worth more than $285.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 4.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is All-Stars Investment Ltd., with the holding of over 35.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.55 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 29.06 million shares of worth $180.74 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $71.04 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.