Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.35% Stock Price Incline

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.80B, closed the last trade at $14.15 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The FLNC stock price is -121.34% off its 52-week high price of $31.32 and 7.92% above the 52-week low of $13.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FLNC stock price touched $14.15 or saw a rise of 9.06%. Year-to-date, Fluence Energy Inc shares have moved -40.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have changed -30.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.