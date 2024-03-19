EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Falls -2.97%, Causing Bears To Lose

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -2.97% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2977.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EZGO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.