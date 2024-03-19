EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Falls -2.97%, Causing Bears To Lose

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -2.97% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2977.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information
Sporting -2.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EZGO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.
EZGO Dividends
EZGO Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZGO Technologies Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85800.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 65070.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.