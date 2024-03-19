ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.43M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The GWH stock price is -221.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and -6.06% below the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.
ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information
Sporting -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GWH stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 24.14%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc shares have moved -42.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have changed -34.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.91.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ESS Tech Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to -3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.40% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 266.30%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $372k and $2.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 819.40% for the current quarter and 47.20% for the next.
GWH Dividends
ESS Tech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 39.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.54% with a share float percentage of 68.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESS Tech Inc having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 35.95 million shares worth more than $52.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 23.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.5 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $3.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.18 million shares of worth $3.12 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.