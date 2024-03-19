ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.43M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The GWH stock price is -221.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and -6.06% below the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GWH stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 24.14%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc shares have moved -42.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have changed -34.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.91.