Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 44.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.55% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -453.97% off its 52-week high price of $6.98 and 48.41% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Sporting 14.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ENVB stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 32.62%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc shares have moved -3.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed 51.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 95060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.