Energy Transfer LP. (ET) Is Up 0.32%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.57B, closed the recent trade at $15.61 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The ET stock price is 0.32% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 26.65% above the 52-week low of $11.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.55 million shares.

Sporting 0.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ET stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 13.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 7.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.11%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.90% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.5 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 34.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.20%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 7.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.17% with a share float percentage of 38.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 1,134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 153.27 million shares worth more than $1.95 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 65.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $833.88 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 62.02 million shares of worth $769.06 million while later fund manager owns 33.81 million shares of worth $419.26 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.