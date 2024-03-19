enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $686.24M, closed the last trade at $4.07 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The EU stock price is -22.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 56.76% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EU stock price touched $4.07 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, enCore Energy Corp shares have moved 3.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) have changed -7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.