Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the last trade at $26.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.71 on the day or -6.11% during that session. The DYN stock price is -15.18% off its 52-week high price of $30.27 and 75.65% above the 52-week low of $6.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Sporting -6.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DYN stock price touched $26.28 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 97.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) have changed 11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.