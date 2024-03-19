Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.13% Stock Price Gain

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -961.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 963.57K shares.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DPRO stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc shares have moved -62.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -57.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.