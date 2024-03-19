Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.13% Stock Price Gain

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -961.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 963.57K shares.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information
Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DPRO stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc shares have moved -62.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -57.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Draganfly Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.84%, compared to 5.80% for the industry.
DPRO Dividends
Draganfly Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.96% with a share float percentage of 9.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC held 1.14% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79207.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 18003.0 shares of worth $15122.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.