DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Slumps 4.56%, A Gain For Bears

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.36M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -77.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.26 and 8.45% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information
Sporting 4.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOYU stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -10.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.07.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -25.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.80%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173.79 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -27.50% for the current quarter and -11.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 310.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.
DOYU Dividends
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.10% with a share float percentage of 18.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oasis Management Co Ltd. with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $13.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oasis Management Co Ltd. held 4.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 7.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.59 million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $2.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $2.25 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.