DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Slumps 4.56%, A Gain For Bears

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.36M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -77.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.26 and 8.45% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOYU stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -10.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.07.