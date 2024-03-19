Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.21M, closed the last trade at $1.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The DOUG stock price is -97.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 5.49% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 798.75K shares.

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOUG stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 19.21%. Year-to-date, Douglas Elliman Inc shares have moved -44.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) have changed -23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.