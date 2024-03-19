Dogness (International) Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.67M, closed the last trade at $7.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.77 on the day or -19.09% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -214.67% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 62.8% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 257.20K shares.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting -19.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOGZ stock price touched $7.50 or saw a rise of 23.63%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corp shares have moved 47.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 87.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.