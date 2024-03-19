Does Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.16M, closed the last trade at $2.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.48% during that session. The XERS stock price is -53.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.26 and 41.31% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Sporting -4.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XERS stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved -9.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed -33.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.