Does KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of -0.75 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.92B, closed the recent trade at $14.25 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -38.53% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $12.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.46 million shares.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BEKE stock price touched $14.25 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc ADR shares have moved -12.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have changed 0.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.