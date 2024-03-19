Does Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.08M, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The EVC stock price is -360.28% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 5.67% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 733.65K shares.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVC stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 10.76%. Year-to-date, Entravision Communications Corp. shares have moved -66.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) have changed -65.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.