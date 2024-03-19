DLocal Limited (DLO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49B, closed the recent trade at $15.16 per share which meant it lost -$3.02 on the day or -16.58% during that session. The DLO stock price is -59.76% off its 52-week high price of $24.22 and 40.37% above the 52-week low of $9.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.00K shares.

Sporting -16.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DLO stock price touched $15.16 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, DLocal Limited shares have moved -14.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have changed -7.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.33.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DLocal Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.48%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $194.72 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $216.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $137.29 million and $149.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.80% for the current quarter and 45.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 53.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.70%.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.39% with a share float percentage of 94.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DLocal Limited having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 63.91 million shares worth more than $779.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Atlantic, L.P. held 41.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.46 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 5.98 million shares of worth $90.74 million while later fund manager owns 5.19 million shares of worth $63.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.