Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.33 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $35.58 per share which meant it lost -$3.4 on the day or -8.74% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -65.04% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 65.32% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Sporting -8.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $35.58 or saw a rise of 15.08%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 103.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed -29.64%.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 122.34% over the past 6 months.
DWAC Dividends
Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.36% with a share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital World Acquisition Corp having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $21.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 2.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Atika Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.88 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17141.0 shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 18.0 shares of worth $640.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.