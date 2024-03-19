Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.33 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $35.58 per share which meant it lost -$3.4 on the day or -8.74% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -65.04% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 65.32% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Sporting -8.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $35.58 or saw a rise of 15.08%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 103.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed -29.64%.