CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Dropped -15.40% In One Month

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.02B, closed the last trade at $71.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.48 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The CRSP stock price is -27.47% off its 52-week high price of $91.10 and 47.46% above the 52-week low of $37.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRSP stock price touched $71.47 or saw a rise of 7.01%. Year-to-date, CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have moved 14.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have changed -15.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.