CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Dropped -15.40% In One Month

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.02B, closed the last trade at $71.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.48 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The CRSP stock price is -27.47% off its 52-week high price of $91.10 and 47.46% above the 52-week low of $37.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information
Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRSP stock price touched $71.47 or saw a rise of 7.01%. Year-to-date, CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have moved 14.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have changed -15.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -223.71%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.90% and -56.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.50%.
16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.51 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $100 million and $70 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -82.50% for the current quarter and -85.10% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.83% over the past 5 years.
CRSP Dividends
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its next earnings report on February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.