Coupang Inc (CPNG) Drops -1.27%, Marking Lose By Bears

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.28B, closed the recent trade at $18.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -11.06% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 28.0% above the 52-week low of $12.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.92 million shares.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPNG stock price touched $18.00 or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.