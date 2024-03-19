Coupang Inc (CPNG) Drops -1.27%, Marking Lose By Bears

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.28B, closed the recent trade at $18.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -11.06% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 28.0% above the 52-week low of $12.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.92 million shares.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information
Sporting -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPNG stock price touched $18.00 or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.
Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Coupang Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.54%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.
7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
CPNG Dividends
Coupang Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.81% with a share float percentage of 81.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc having a total of 591 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 396.16 million shares worth more than $7.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 24.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 145.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 billion and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 32.39 million shares of worth $583.66 million while later fund manager owns 21.96 million shares of worth $395.67 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.