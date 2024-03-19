Could Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.58M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The UROY stock price is -56.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.76 and 24.58% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting -2.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UROY stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp shares have moved -11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.