Could Carnival Corp. (CCL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 25.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.47B, closed the last trade at $16.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The CCL stock price is -21.93% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 47.56% above the 52-week low of $8.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.87 million shares.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information
Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCL stock price touched $16.19 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved -12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed 6.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.
Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 6.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.
15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.42 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.
CCL Dividends
Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.53% with a share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corp. having a total of 1,093 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 113.24 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.12% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 31.3 million shares of worth $589.34 million while later fund manager owns 23.91 million shares of worth $450.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.