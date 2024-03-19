Could Carnival Corp. (CCL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 25.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.47B, closed the last trade at $16.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The CCL stock price is -21.93% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 47.56% above the 52-week low of $8.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.87 million shares.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCL stock price touched $16.19 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved -12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed 6.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.