Chewy Inc (CHWY): What Is Good About Stock?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.48B, closed the recent trade at $16.84 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -142.16% off its 52-week high price of $40.78 and 6.29% above the 52-week low of $15.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.47 million shares.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHWY stock price touched $16.84 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -28.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed 0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.