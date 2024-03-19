Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Shares Have Gain 13.44% Over The Past Month

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.06B, closed the last trade at $62.05 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The CAVA stock price is -9.25% off its 52-week high price of $67.79 and 53.18% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAVA stock price touched $62.05 or saw a rise of 8.47%. Year-to-date, Cava Group Inc shares have moved 44.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) have changed 13.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.