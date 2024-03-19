Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) has a beta value of 3.95 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $222.00M, closed the recent trade at $7.07 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.59% during that session. The CAPR stock price is -16.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.22 and 62.09% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.41K shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Sporting 4.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CAPR stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Capricor Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 44.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) have changed 95.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.22.