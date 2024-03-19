Can Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) has a beta value of -0.62 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.40M, closed the last trade at $6.09 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -15.49% during that session. The TERN stock price is -130.54% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 46.47% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 775.13K shares.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information
Sporting -15.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TERN stock price touched $6.09 or saw a rise of 19.76%. Year-to-date, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -6.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) have changed -17.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.32%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and -36.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.40% over the past 5 years.
TERN Dividends
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.64% with a share float percentage of 113.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.62 million shares worth more than $66.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 12.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.69 million and represent 11.54% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $14.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $10.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.