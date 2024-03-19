Can Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) has a beta value of -0.62 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.40M, closed the last trade at $6.09 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -15.49% during that session. The TERN stock price is -130.54% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 46.47% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 775.13K shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Sporting -15.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TERN stock price touched $6.09 or saw a rise of 19.76%. Year-to-date, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -6.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) have changed -17.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.