Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)’s -4.06% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.44M, closed the last trade at $17.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The CABA stock price is -46.55% off its 52-week high price of $26.35 and 67.3% above the 52-week low of $5.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 895.62K shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting -4.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CABA stock price touched $17.98 or saw a rise of 15.35%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc shares have moved -20.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed -24.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.