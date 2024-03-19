Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) swung 0.33%

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 13.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.93B, closed the last trade at $18.21 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.33% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -5.6% off its 52-week high price of $19.23 and 56.56% above the 52-week low of $7.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.69 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting 0.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOOD stock price touched $18.21 or saw a rise of 5.3%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc shares have moved 42.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed 35.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.