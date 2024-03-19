Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) swung 31.80%

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 4.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00B, closed the last trade at $28.68 per share which meant it gained $6.92 on the day or 31.80% during that session. The NVEI stock price is -52.75% off its 52-week high price of $43.81 and 53.56% above the 52-week low of $13.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 446.52K shares.

Sporting 31.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NVEI stock price touched $28.68 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Nuvei Corporation shares have moved 9.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have changed 7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuvei Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.67%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.39 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $256.5 million and $307.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.90% for the current quarter and 8.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 20.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 1.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.83% with a share float percentage of 54.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvei Corporation having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.21 million shares worth more than $213.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.55 million and represent 10.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.10% shares in the company for having 5.11 million shares of worth $174.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.85 million shares of worth $97.33 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.