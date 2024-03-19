Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 5.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.19B, closed the recent trade at $9.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The BCS stock price is -2.21% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 31.16% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.48 million shares.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCS stock price touched $9.05 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Barclays plc ADR shares have moved 14.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) have changed 21.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.