Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 50.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $283.49B, closed the last trade at $36.01 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The BAC stock price is -1.19% off its 52-week high price of $36.44 and 30.69% above the 52-week low of $24.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.26 million shares.

Sporting 1.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BAC stock price touched $36.01 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Bank Of America Corp. shares have moved 6.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) have changed 5.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bank Of America Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.89%, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.40% and -17.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.34 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 2.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.70%.

BAC Dividends

Bank Of America Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 2.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.91% with a share float percentage of 67.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank Of America Corp. having a total of 3,514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 1.03 billion shares worth more than $29.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 13.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 609.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.49 billion and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 211.14 million shares of worth $6.06 billion while later fund manager owns 165.08 million shares of worth $4.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.