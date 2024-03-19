Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) has seen 14.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the last trade at $26.83 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 2.72% during that session. The ATMU stock price is -1.75% off its 52-week high price of $27.30 and 32.13% above the 52-week low of $18.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Sporting 2.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATMU stock price touched $26.83 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares have moved 14.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) have changed 19.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.44.