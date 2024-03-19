Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Shares Gain $0.15 After Investor Confidence Raised

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $856.99M, closed the last trade at $15.61 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The ATXS stock price is -2.75% off its 52-week high price of $16.04 and 72.71% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.30K shares.
Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information
Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATXS stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Astria Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 103.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) have changed 9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.
Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Astria Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 97.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.79%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.50% and 22.20% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.84% over the past 5 years.
ATXS Dividends
Astria Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.86% with a share float percentage of 88.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astria Therapeutics Inc having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.96 million shares worth more than $24.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 10.56% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 2.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.24 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $11.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $7.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.