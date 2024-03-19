Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Shares Gain $0.15 After Investor Confidence Raised

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $856.99M, closed the last trade at $15.61 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The ATXS stock price is -2.75% off its 52-week high price of $16.04 and 72.71% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.30K shares.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATXS stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Astria Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 103.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) have changed 9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.