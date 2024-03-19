Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Shares Are Up 52.95% YTD

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.95M, closed the recent trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.72% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -126.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 46.58% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 935.58K shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Sporting -5.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARQQ stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc shares have moved 52.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed 22.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.