An In-Depth Look At The Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.69M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The USAS stock price is -160.87% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.89K shares.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Sporting 12.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the USAS stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have moved -9.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) have changed -0.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.95.