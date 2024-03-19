An In-Depth Look At The Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.69M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The USAS stock price is -160.87% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.89K shares.
Sporting 12.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the USAS stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have moved -9.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) have changed -0.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.95.
Figures show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $20.3 million and $22.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.40% for the current quarter and 40.80% for the next.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.17% with a share float percentage of 23.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 10.76 million shares worth more than $3.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.96% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 8.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 9.46 million shares of worth $3.37 million while later fund manager owns 5.09 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.